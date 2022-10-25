Johnny Depp returns to his hometown of Kentucky and poses for photos with fans

Johnny Depp surprisingly returned to his hometown of Owensboro, Kentucky over the weekend.

The 59-year-old actor paid a visit to loved ones who live in the city and happily posed for pictures with fans.

It comes after it was reported that Johnny, who was touring with musician Jeff Beck, could return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise after being dropped from the franchise during his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Look who he is! Johnny Depp made a surprise return to his hometown of Owensboro, Kentucky over the weekend, and happily posed for pictures with his fans.

Johnny is known to have grown up in Owensboro and still has a family living in the area, and the actor happily posed for photos with the locals during his visit.

The Hollywood star has reportedly asked fans to keep his visit secret even after leaving the area Fox19 now.

It comes after Johnny was reportedly set to “return” to Pirates of the Caribbean after being dropped from the franchise in 2018.

Jovial: The actor was in good spirits standing with the locals after traveling to the city to visit his family

Hitmaker: Johnny was touring the US with singer Jeff Beck after winning a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard See also Eight Awards Won't Be Broadcast Live This Year (Exclusive) - The Hollywood Reporter

He’s been the lead in five Pirates movies for the past 15 years and made what was believed to be his last journey into the Black Pearl in Dead Men Tell No Tales released in 2017.

But a source said Poptopic That the actor held talks with Disney about a “$300 million deal” after winning the defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The insider revealed that Disney is interested in repairing the relationship with Johnny and has recently reached out to him.

They said they had reached out to the actor prior to the defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked if he was interested in returning for another pirate movie or two.

Allegations: This comes after Johnny was reportedly set to “return” to Pirates of the Caribbean after being dropped from the franchise in 2018 (filmed at Disney’s D23 in 2015)

The source added that another project is in the pipeline for Disney Plus. They said, “The deal is said to have Johnny Depp returning as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off from Disney Plus about the early life of Captain The Black Pearl.”

They continued, “What I can say is that the studio has already drafted a movie about Jack Sparrow so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and come back as his titular character.”

The source said the media house is working on a “$301 million deal” to persuade Depp to return soon, and is also reportedly adding a “significant donation” to a charity that Depp chooses as a goodwill gesture.

The Edward Scissorhands star previously told the jury that he would not work with Disney again after being dropped from the sixth Pirates movie.

His legal team claims that Johnny lost $22 million in payday after Amber published her Washington Post op-ed in 2018 that did not identify Johnny, but apparently called him a domestic abuser.

Johnny said he felt as though he was “guilty until proven innocent” with Disney executives.

The Pirates’ original screenwriter, Stuart Petty, was the first to publicly confirm that Disney Studios was letting go of the star in 2018 while reworking the entire franchise.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMailTV at a Hollywood red carpet event, Beattie confirmed to the camera that the reboot means Depp is out of the Sparrow role.

He nodded when he suggested that Depp came out, he said, “I think it’s been a great success. He obviously made this character his own and became the most popular character to date.

“And kids all over the world love him as that character, so I think it was great for him, it was great for us, so I’m very happy about that.”