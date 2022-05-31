Johnny Depp receives a warm welcome at the Royal Albert Hall in London

Johnny Depp received a standing ovation from his fans at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday night as the actor awaits the verdict in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Fans were thrilled to see Depp alongside his friend and singer Jeff Beck perform a series of songs including John Lennon’s “Isolation” and Marvin Gaye’s “What Going On” The second night in a row.

Depp’s fans took to Instagram and Twitter to share their views on the American actor’s performance on stage.

“Johnny is a totally insane guy… leaving court on Friday. He played a concert in Sheffield UK on Sunday with Jeff Beck’s mind,” Twitter user OneloveEarth said.

Meanwhile, the actor’s daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, celebrated her 23rd birthday on social media over the weekend.

Lily-Rose shared three screenshots – simply captioned, “🍦23🍧🌸!” – to her Instagram feedincluding a bouquet of flowers and two photos of her wearing a cheerful pink sash that reads “Princess’s Birthday”.

Johnny Depp has performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London alongside his friend and singer Jeff Beck. UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

Fans greeted the actor with rounds of applause. UnBoxPHD / SplashNews.com

Deep Heard’s trial concluded with closing arguments Friday, before heading to the jury for deliberation.

The 58-year-old actor and Heard were fighting in Fairfax County, Virginia, after Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife during a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post, in which she alleged. She was a victim of “domestic violence” but did not recognize it. Heard fights back for $100 million.

Depp’s team declined to comment when asked if the actor would appear at the Fairfax County Courthouse tomorrow as jury deliberations resume.