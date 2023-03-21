‘John Wick’ stars pay tribute to late star Lance Reddick

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne were among them “John Wick: Chapter 4” The stars are paying tribute to Lance Reddick, their co-star who passed away unexpectedly last week at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles.

“We lost our brother, and in a very horrible way. I think we’re still in shock. Life is hard,” a visibly shaken Fishburne said, pausing briefly before continuing, “It’s hard sometimes.”

Many of those who worked on the film wore blue ribbons in honor of Riddick, who was a prolific actor with notable roles in “The Wire,” “Oz,” and “John Wick” movie franchises.

“Just to be in his light and get a chance to work with him, I will cherish him for the rest of my life,” said Reeves. “He had such a passion for his work and his craft. He was generous. He had dignity and presence.”

Publicist Mia Hansen said Riddick, 60, died Friday in Los Angeles of natural causes. and he did not mention any further details.

Honors have poured in on the actor, whose roles have made him a beloved and recognizable star on TV and in movies. He played Sharon, the multi-skilled Continental Hotel concierge who is fond of Vic, a hitman played by Reeves. The final installment hits theaters this Friday.

“It’s the kindness of this movie. It was kind of, in a lot of ways, the heart of the movie because his character was in love with John Wick,” said Fishburne.

“You know, it’s always hard losing someone you love so much…but you’re also incredibly grateful for the time you spent together. We’ve been fortunate enough to work with Lance since the very beginning of the ‘John Wick’ franchise,” said director Chad Stahelski. “It’s been almost 10 years. years.” “I really hope he’s with us tonight, but, you know, life. But we are very lucky to have known him. And he is a great man, a great artist, a great human being, a dear friend.”

Shamir Moore, a newcomer to the “Wick” franchise, recalls how Reddick took the time to say a kind word on set.

“I grew up watching Lance Reddick. It’s a bittersweet moment because he was definitely one of my heroes growing up as an actor, as a black actor. And even though we didn’t share screen time together on that movie, we did share some time away from the camera and he was the salt of the earth when He met me for the first time.

He said, ‘Shamir, you’re incredible. I love your business man and, like, melted me like a puddle. ”