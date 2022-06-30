John Vicentine, Xerox CEO, dies at 59

John Vicentine, the CEO of Xerox, who led the imaging and technology company through a stormy pandemic at a time when demand for printed documents and ink dwindled, died Tuesday. He was 59 years old.

Mr. Vicentin, who became CEO in May 2018 and was also vice chairman of the board, died of “complications of an ongoing illness,” the company said in a statement. statement. A Xerox spokesperson did not give details about the disease or say if Mr. Vicentin had told the company about it.

The company said that Steve Bandruchak, president and chief operating officer of Xerox, will serve as its interim CEO.