John Oliver calls out greedy landlords in report on skyrocketing rents

John Oliver Sunday pointed out that Residence It is now “the thing a 16-year-old TikTok millionaire can and can’t afford.” (Watch the video below).

on me “last week tonightAiming the host a rocket leap rentals And some greedy attitudes behind them.

He noted that the average monthly rent was at an all-time high and that there was not a single county in the country in which a minimum wage worker could rent a “modest two-bedroom house”.

The landlords who blamed “market rate” for the increase in rents did not get permission from Oliver.

It featured a clip of Dave Ramsey, a personal financial figure, assuring a guilt-ridden landlord that raising the rent to market rate “doesn’t make me a bad Christian.”

I wouldn’t take the person out of that house if they could no longer afford it. Ramsey said on “The Ramsay Show.”

“Of course kicking someone out of your house doesn’t make you a bad Christian,” Oliver said. It is in the Beatitudes: “Blessed are the poor in spirit. Because theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Fuck the poor in the money. For theirs is the kingdom of the angel. Wazzaaaaaaa!! “

Then there was footage of Monarch Investment and Management Group’s Bob Nichols gushing over ‘Unprecedented opportunity’ To “press on rents”. “Where will people go? They can’t go anywhere,” he said.

Oliver accused the company of treating people like paninis. See what about me: