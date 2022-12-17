John Carmack leaves for dead with a note criticizing the company’s efficiency

John Carmack, the virtual reality pioneer who joined the Meta from Oculus after him $2 billion acquisitionleft the social network. Business interested He first reported his departure, citing people familiar with the company, and published parts of his internal memo containing sentiments critical of Meta and its efforts in augmented and virtual reality. After, after Insiders And the New York times’ Reports have surfaced, Carmack confirmed on Twitter and Facebook that he was actually leaving the company and even published his memo to the entire staff.

“This is the end of my VR decade,” Carmack said in his note. He began by praising the Quest 2 headset for being what he “wanted to see from the start”, with its indoor-out tracking, optional PC streaming, cost-effectiveness, and nearly 4K display. However, he said it could have “happened a little faster and gone better if different decisions had been made”.

Carmack’s main problem with the Meta appears to be the company’s efficiency — or, based on his memo, the lack thereof. “We have a ridiculous amount of people and resources,” he wrote, “but continually sabotage ourselves and waste effort.” “There is no way to cover this up; I think our organization is working half as effectively as it would make me happy.”

The executive said that “as a voice on the highest levels”, he felt he should have been able to get things moving, but that he was “clearly not convincing enough”. Although he did not provide detailed examples, Carmack noted that a good portion of the things he complained about were not changed until a year or two after evidence of the problem had accumulated. “I’ve never been able to kill stupid things before they cause damage or set a direction and I have a team that really sticks to it,” he added. Carmack admitted near the end of the memo that he was “tired of fighting” but still believed that “virtual reality can bring value to most people in the world, and no company is better positioned to do so than Meta”.

as the executive officer he said on TwitterHe doesn’t hide that he was “always very frustrated with how things got done [Meta.]” in Podcast interview With Lex Friedman back in August, he He said a loss of 10 billion dollars by the company’s AR and VR division “made him sick [his] Think of a lot of money being spent. He wrote posts on Meta’s internal messaging board criticizing the headset’s features and the need to install software updates before being able to use it. He also seems to have been pushing Meta to put the instant user experience first when it comes to how it builds its vision for the Metaverse.

Carmack became Oculus’ first CTO in 2013 after leaving ID Software, where he co-created the death And the earthquake MLM. Join Meta when Facebook was bought by Oculus for $2 billion in 2014 Undo Oculus And I served solely as CTO in an advisory capacity to focus on artificial general intelligence (AGI), or the type of artificial intelligence capable of performing human tasks. His startup, Keen Technologies, is developing this kind of AI system.