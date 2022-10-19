Joey Logano: Bubba Wallace could have cost Kyle Larson’s life

Homestead-Miami Speedway will be NASCAR’s Central Playoff this weekend.

Playoff races at all three National Series are scheduled to take place at the South Florida track, which hosted the Cup season finale from 2002 to 2019.

The second race in round eight of the Cup Series is scheduled for Sunday at 2:30 p.m. EST (NBC). The Xfinity Series playoff race is set for Saturday at 4:30 PM ET (USA Network), and the next race for the last of the Camping World Truck Series season is scheduled for 1 PM ET on Saturday (FS1).

The 1.5-mile track is a favorite of many Cup Series drivers and usually produces competitive races.

Joey Logano Enters the weekend breathing easily. He won last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to earn a place in the fourth cup championship at Phoenix Raceway November 6th. The remaining seven drivers in the eighth round will battle it out for the other three spots at Homestead and, for those still looking, at Martinsville Speedway October 30.

Is the twentieth winner there?

Trophy drivers stand at least one win to break a fairly strong record. Nineteen different drivers won races in five seasons: 1956, 1958, 1961, 2001 and this year.

With three races remaining, it seems unlikely that the winner will reach the 20th, but it is also true that some important names have not won this year.

This list includes Ryan Blaney (playoff driver), Martin Truex Jr.And the Eric AlmerolaAnd the Brad KiselowskiAnd the Michael McDowell And the AJ Almendir.

Three of these drivers could see the season’s winning streaks come to an end. Keselowski has won at least one race in 11 consecutive seasons, while Truex (seven) and Blaney (five) have shorter streaks.

It is worth noting that the past 10 races this season have been won by 10 different drivers, and seven different organizations have won the past seven.

Will Ross be president?

despite Ross Chastain He hasn’t won a race since then Talladega in Aprilcan prove to be a favorite Sunday.

Chastain’s record on 1.5-mile trails this season is excellent.

He finished second three times over 1.5 miles, took two stage wins and drove 383 laps, the most of all drivers on 1.5 mile tracks by 118 laps. He has an average finish of 6.4 on 1.5-mile trails, is the best over three locations, and his 1.5-mile total score is 79 more than the second-place driver (William Byron) in that category.

Chastain is second in the standings entering the race and has 18 points to the cut-off line.

Kyle BushAnd the Kevin Harvick Quick at Homestead

Two non-competing drivers – Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick – will be among the favorites on Sunday at Homestead.

Bosch, in the final three weeks of a successful run with Joe Gibbs Racing, is a two-time Homestead winner and has finished in the top ten in the past seven races on the track. He has won 16 times on 1.5-mile trails.

Harvick won at Homestead in 2014 and has an impressive overall track record with 12 top-fives, 18 top-10s, and an average finish of 7.3.

Entry Lists

Thirty-six teams are participating in the 400-mile Cup race on Sunday. Among the irregular drivers are AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gregson And the Landon Castle.

Homestead كأس Cup entry list

There are 41 teams on the entry list for Saturday’s Xfinity race. Drivers included Julia Landauer And the Nick Sanchez.

Homestead Xfinity Entry List

The Camping World Truck Series entry roster features 37 teams, including trucks for Ryan Press And the Parker Kligerman.

Homestead . Truck Entry List

Schedule and forecast for this week

(all times east)

Friday October 21

Climate forecast: partly cloudy. Little chance of a shower. High 81.

4 – 4:30 PM – Truck Training

4:30 – 5:30 PM – Truck Qualifiers

6:05 – 6:35 PM – Xfinity Practice (USA Network)

6:35 – 7:30 PM – Xfinity Qualifiers (USA Network)

Saturday October 22

Climate forecast: Mostly sunny. height 83.

10:05 – 10:50 a.m. – Cup practice (NBC Sports app, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:50pm – Cup Qualifiers (NBC Sports app, Motorsports Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

1 p.m. Truck Race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Network Motorsports, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. – Xfinity Race (200 laps, 300 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday 23 October

Climate forecast: Mostly sunny. height 85.

2:30 p.m. – Cup Race (267 laps, 400 miles; NBC, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)