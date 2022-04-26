Joe Exotic takes cues from Robert Patterson And Kristen Stewart – He’s got a new fiancé behind bars… and their love is as deep as Edward’s love for Bella.

The ‘Tiger King’ star details his latest relationship in an editorial letter he sent from his Texas prison, in which he announced that he is a groom with a man named John Graham – Someone was at a buckyball last year and seems to have fallen head over heels for it.

at CorrespondenceTMZ got it from Joe’s lawyer Autumn BlackledgeJE says he met John after he was released from solitary confinement, when they were housed in the same unit. It wasn’t long before they started seeing each other, he explains, and eventually…someone asked the question in August.

As for what John is about… well, Joe says it’s the opposite of his polarity Soon to be ex-husband Dillon Pass – Who he calls “selfish, younger … and wants to be famous.”

Meanwhile, Jon is an ancient spirit – about 400 years old, apparently – who actually practices magic…that’s according to Joe. He describes John as someone who isn’t looking for the spotlight and loves Joe for it…the kind of love that Joe hasn’t experienced before, he says.

John seems to be a free man now…but even so, Joe says they talk constantly – up to 3 times a day – and exchange mail nonstop. He says their bond is similar to the one depicted in Twilight… adding that he still has one of John’s shirts so he can smell it in the meantime. See also 'Grease' actor Eddie Disney arrested for burglary and trespassing at a nursing home

As we reported… Dillon indicated that ready to finish His divorce from Joe, with some terms—which Joe here calls “blackmail,” while noting that he, too, wants it done so he can expedite the marriage to John.

Of course, he says he’s still trying to have his case heard on appeal… and he thinks his latest team of lawyers will make it through with “new evidence” that Joe says was obtained in his favour.