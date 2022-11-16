November 16, 2022

Joe Biden tripped on the stairs. This happened then

Aygen 59 mins ago 2 min read
Joe Biden praised Indonesia’s presidency of the G20.

New Delhi:

US President Joe Biden, who is in Bali for the G20 summit, nearly fell down some stairs but was held back by his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo.

The two leaders were visiting the Taman Hotan Raya mangrove forest in Bali when Biden stumbled down a flight of stairs. However, the US President is saved from falling by Widodo who manages to catch him just in time.

This isn’t the first time Biden has been caught tripping on a live camera. The New York Post reported that on November 6, when Biden appeared at Sarah Lawrence College at a rally attended by hundreds, he stumbled at some point on the stage and appeared to lose his footing.

Biden and Widodo held meetings on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit to reaffirm their shared commitment to the G-20 as the main forum for international economic cooperation.

In the face of significant global challenges, the leaders discussed how the G20 continues to demonstrate its collective ability to bring together major economies to promote sustainable and inclusive growth in our economies and beyond, address the ongoing climate, energy and food crises, strengthen the global health architecture and foster technological transformation.

Biden praised Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 and added that he looked forward to continuing to support the work of the G20 under India’s presidency.

