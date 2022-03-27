Joe Biden threatens to confuse, insults Putin, White House explains

“For God’s sake, that man cannot last in power,” the U.S. president said in a speech on Saturday in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to the US president’s statement in Warsaw on Saturday night that it was not Joe Biden who would decide Russia’s leadership.

It is not Biden who decides this, the Russian people are elected by the Russian people – Peschov quoted by Russian news agency Ria Novostyi.

Speaking to Russian society, he said, “We Russians know that you are not our enemy. I do not think you will be happy to kill innocent people.”

A White House official later clarified that Biden’s statement was not a change in Washington’s politics. “The president wanted to make it clear that Putin should not wield power over his neighbors and the region,” he said.

Joe Biden also called Putin a butcher, after which French President Emmanuel Macron, who regularly spoke to the Russian president on the phone, withdrew from the US president’s words.

