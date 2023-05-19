Joe Biden stumbles while coming down the stairs at the G7 summit in Japan

Subscribe to the Inside Washington daily email to get exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox Get our free email from Inside Washington

President Joe Biden was caught nearly tripping down a flight of stairs while visiting Japan for the G7 summit on Friday.

Footage showed Biden feeling his foot as he walked down a small staircase at the Itsukushima shrine in Hiroshima, Japan.

Fortunately, the chief did not fall down the stairs and did not appear to injure himself when he caught himself before touching the ground.

Throughout his presidency, Mr. Biden has been photographed several times faltering or faltering.

Earlier this year, the president fell while climbing the stairs on Air Force One to depart from his surprise trip to Ukraine and Poland.

Last year, Biden fell off his bike while speaking with reporters in his home state of Delaware.

In 2021, Biden repeatedly fell while climbing the stairs of Air Force One – White House press secretary Karen Jean-Pierre told reporters that it was very windy that day.

When Mr. Biden is caught tripping or falling, people often blame his age because he is the oldest person to serve as president of the United States at 80. Biden often argues in the comments about not being physically or cognitively fit to serve as president.

The White House has released a health summary a report From Biden’s official physician, Kevin O’Connor, in February to prove that Biden is in good health.

After stumbling over Mr. Biden on Friday, he greeted the Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida, and the two made their way to share a group photo with other world leaders, ahead of the G7 summit at the weekend.

Mr. Biden, Mr. Kishida, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Itsukushima Shrine.

The G7 members are expected to talk about Russian sanctions and support for Ukraine as well as climate change and China’s growing military buildup.