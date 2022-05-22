May 22, 2022

Joe Biden Kim Jong Un sent you a short message

Washington is ready for any action in Pyongyang, US President Joe Biden told the new South Korean leader during a visit to a U.S. air base in South Korea’s Ozone that he was not worried about the North Korean regime’s nuclear weapons attempt. Jun Suk Joel.

Biden stressed that Washington is open to dialogue.

When asked if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was sending you anything, Biden responded with a single word, “Hello!”

Earlier in the day, at a joint news conference with the South Korean president, Biden said Kim Jong Un would be willing to meet with you only if the North Korean leader was honest and serious, but did not elaborate on how it would turn out.

He said at the time that the United States had provided assistance to North Korea to fight the corona virus infection, but no response had been received yet.

North Korea has tested long-range missiles several times this year. In the midst of stalled nuclear disarmament talks, Washington and Seoul fear that the Communist government may resume nuclear weapons testing, which was abandoned in 2017.

During the day, Biden also met with Eui Sun Chung, CEO of South Korean automaker Hyundai, and announced that the company would invest $ 5.5 billion in an electric car plant in Georgia.

“Electric cars not only help us achieve our climate policy goals, they also create jobs,” the president underlined.

He also announced that he had telephoned Anthony Albanese to congratulate him on his inauguration as Prime Minister of Australia. After nearly a decade of opposition politics, the Albanese-led Labor Party was given the opportunity to form a government after Saturday’s parliamentary elections.

On his return to adulthood, Biden noted that diseases should not be ignored and that US health officials are already exploring treatment and vaccination options.

Biden arrived in South Korea on Friday and will continue his tour of Japan on Sunday.

