July 3, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Joe Biden is coming to Europe and he will visit these countries

Arzu 29 mins ago 1 min read

First stop is London.

The US president and the re-elected Greek prime minister discussed stability in the Aegean region by phone on Sunday, the White House announced, and Joe Biden will make an official visit to Europe next weekend.

According to a statement from the White House, US President Joe Biden congratulated the re-elected Kyriakos Mitsotakis. During the telephone conversation, both the importance of defense cooperation within NATO and the strengthening of bilateral economic and social ties were discussed.

They continue to work closely together

They affirmed that the United States and Greece will continue to cooperate closely on matters considered a priority by both sides, such as maintaining stability in the Aegean region. The White House also announced Sunday that Joe Biden will make an official visit to Europe next weekend.

The President will begin his tour on Sunday in London, where he will meet III. King is in discussions with Karoli and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen bilateral ties. Joe Biden will attend the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12, after which he will meet with Nordic leaders in Helsinki.

(MTI)

Opening image: Mandel Nagan/AFP

