Joe Biden calls LSU forward Angel Reese to congratulate her on her historic championship win

(CNN) President Joe Biden spoke with the Louisiana State University basketball star Angel Reese In a congratulatory phone call Ha The White House announced Friday that the Tigers have won the NCAA tournament.

The White House said Biden also spoke to Kim Mulkey, the Tigers’ head coach, and left a message for Dan Hurley, the head coach of the championship-winning men’s team. UConn Huskiesto congratulate him and invite the two teams to the White House.

The White House said no specific date has been set for the visits yet.

Earlier Friday, Reese said she would visit the White House with her team, just days after she said she would not after First Lady Jill Biden suggested the Iowa runner-up be invited as well.

“Once you go back to that, you’re not going to have that experience (of visiting the White House) at all,” Reese said in an interview with ESPN.

“I know my team probably wants to be sure, and my coaches are supportive of that, so I’m going to do what’s best for the team. And if they want to go, we go, and then we go.”

Reese said Wednesday that neither she nor her team will be visiting the White House after the Tigers defeated the University of Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 to win their first women’s basketball national championship on Sunday.

After comments from Jill Biden suggest inviting Iowa as well, before appearing to be going that way, Reese told “I’m Athlete” podcast hosts Brandon Marshall and Ashley Nicole Moss: “I don’t accept apologies because you said what I said… You can’t go back to some The things you say … they can shed light. We’ll go see Obama. We’ll go see Michelle and we’ll see Barack.”

Reese was named the women’s tournament MVP as a result of her outstanding performance.

“In the beginning, we were hurt,” Reese said. “It was emotional for us because we know how hard we’ve worked all year for everything. Just being able to see that, it hurts us at the moment.”

After winning the national championship on Sunday, Mulkey said she would go to the White House if the team was invited. On Wednesday, the school’s athletics department said they would “definitely accept an invitation.”

Speaking Monday, Jill Biden congratulated both teams on their performance in Sunday’s national championship game, as well as highlighting the sportsmanship in Iowa specifically.

“Last night, I attended the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament,” Biden said while speaking at an event at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver.

So I know we’ll have the champs come to the White House, we always do. So, hopefully LSU will come but, you know, I’ll tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come in too, because they had a good game.”

Reese, the 20-year-old forward, responded to Biden’s comments, calling them “A JOKE” on Monday, and on an Instagram post from “The Shade Room,” the NCAA champion commented: “We’re not coming. Period.”

By Tuesday, Biden appeared to be backing away from the comments, with First Lady Press Secretary Vanessa Valdivia saying in a tweet that they were “meant to pay tribute to the historic match and all the math of the White House.”

Reese’s teammate Alex Morris took to Twitter to ask Michelle Obama if her team would celebrate their victory at their home, after Barack congratulated the team on Twitter.

A spokesman for the Obama family declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark of Iowa said Tuesday that Iowa should not be invited to the White House.