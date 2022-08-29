Jobs data, Bed Bath & Beyond update, Best Buy earnings next week

Investors will get a fresh update on the state of the labor market as several major reports will be released throughout the week. Bed Bath & Beyond will also be closely monitored as the retailer’s leadership outlines its next strategic steps.
on Friday, US stocks saw sharp selling With the Dow Jones Industrial Average touching a 1,000+ landing points.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down more than 3%. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offered a warning about the health of the economy, as interest rates are expected to rise further as policymakers attempt to tame severe inflation.
FOX Business takes a look at upcoming events likely to move financial markets in the coming days.
Stock Market News: Fed leads Powell down 1,000 points on tumultuous weekend
Monday 8/29
While Monday will be quiet for corporate earnings and economic data, CME Group will expand its crypto derivatives offering with the introduction of Bitcoin Euro and Ether Euro futures contracts.
The Moscow Stock Exchange will also ban the use of dollars as collateral to guarantee transactions.
Tuesday 8/30
Earnings for the week will kick off on Tuesday with Baidu, Best Buy, Big Lots and Kirkland’s before the market open and ChargePoint Holdings, Chewy, CrowdStrike, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and PVH Corporation after the bell.
On the economic data front, investors will take note of the JOLTs report, consumer confidence, and the FHFA and Case-Shiller home price indices.
Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will also speak in person to the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce on inflation and the economy, and New York Fed President John Williams will engage in a moderate discussion prior to the Wall Street Journal’s live Q&A event.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission is also expected to decide whether to approve the listing and trading of the ARK 21Shares Spot Bitcoin ETF.
World Bank Head of Fed Inflation: Central banks have more tools than just strolls
Wednesday 31/8
On Wednesday, Barnes & Noble Education, Brown-Forman, Chico’s FAS, Designer Brands, Express and Vera Bradley will present earnings results before the market opens. Meanwhile, Cooper, Five below, Nutanix and Okta will be in the spotlight after the bell.
The ADP revised national employment report will be the main event on Wednesday for economic data. Investors will also absorb weekly EIA mortgage applications and the EIA’s weekly crude oil inventories.
In addition, Cleveland Federal Reserve Chair Loretta Meester will speak about economic outlook and monetary policy ahead of the Dayton-area Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Breakfast series, and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostick will deliver remarks and participate in a moderating talk at the Georgia Academy of Financial Technology.
Bed Bath & Beyond will also provide “Commercial and Strategic Modernization” investors during a conference call on Wednesday. The call will take place at 8:15 a.m. ET, with a press release and related materials released approximately 45 minutes in advance.
“We recognize the strong interest in our company and our plans to better serve customers, restore market share, drive growth and profitability, ensure vendor support, and strengthen our balance sheet,” said Bed Bath & Beyond Sue Gove interim CEO.
The announcement coincides with a Wall Street Journal report that the local merchandise retailer is It is said that he is close to the final conditions To obtain a loan of approximately $400 million from Sixth Street Partners to enhance liquidity.
Thursday 9/1
Closing the week for earnings before the market opens will be 1-800-Flowers, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Campbell Soup, Duluth Holdings, Hormel Foods, Hovnanian Enterprises, J. Jill, Lands’ End, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Signet Jewelers and Toro.
Economic data on the agenda for Thursday will be ISM manufacturing PMI, construction spending, auto sales, productivity, and initial and continuing jobless claims. Atlanta Federal Reserve Board President Rafael Bostick will also give a presentation to the undergraduate finance class at Georgia Tech’s Schiller School of Business.
Other notable events include a 6% price increase for Monster Beverage in the US due to “ongoing cost pressures” and the deadline for UK regulators to make an initial decision on whether Microsoft A $68.7 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard It could lead to “a significant reduction in competition within any UK market or markets for goods or services”.
Friday 9/2
The August jobs report and factory orders will end the week of economic data.
Friday also marks the deadline for Meta, Twitter, TikTok, Truth Social, Rumble, Gettr, Telegram, and Gab to provide information to the House Oversight Committee on how it is responding to a rise in online threats against law enforcement officials by following the Federal Bureau of Investigation court authorized search for Former President Trump club Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.
