Joaquin Phoenix returns for the first look at the sequel (photo)

Todd Phillips released the first look at Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker 2.”

“Day one. We were born. #Joker,” Phillips wrote on instagram.

Lady Gaga co-starred as Harley Quinn in the musical Joker: Folie a Deux.

The sequel will be released on October 4, 2024.

In 2019, “Joker” became one of the most successful comic book movies of all time, both at the box office and on the award circuit. After surprising the film world by winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, “Joker” became the first R-rated film ever to achieve $1 billion worldwide He has received 12 Academy Award nominations, with Joaquin Phoenix winning his first Oscar for his performance as struggling comedian Arthur Fleck, aka The Joker.

“Folie a Deux” roughly translates to “shared madness,” which may be a comment on how the Joker exploits Gotham City’s raging rage over growing inequality, leading to the original film’s dramatic climax in which Batman’s archenemy dances into the future. The top of a police car while a cheering crowd of hooligans.

According to an insider familiar with the project, much of the “Joker” sequel takes place inside Arkham Asylum.