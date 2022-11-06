Joan Collins, 89, looks unrecognizable after ditching her big hair for a sleek, straight new look.

Mrs. Joan Collins seems unrecognizable with her new sleek and straight hair while out for a fancy dinner with friends.

Known for her Hollywood glamor wherever she goes, 89-year-old Joan has ditched her voluminous and voluminous hair for a gorgeous straight style.

She posed for a picture with her besties on Saturday night with the chocolate tresses she wears in a glossy beehive and flawless face makeup.

Her locks were draped over her shoulders in a bouncy wave and she was wearing a black ruffled jacket with a black hood.

To accessorize, she wore a signature silver necklace that stood out from the all-black ensemble.

Her bright pink lip popped out as she smiled with her besties for some good food and a night out.

In the photo were her husband, Percy Gibson, 58, parents of model Cara Delevingne Pandora and Charles Delevingne, and writer Louise Fennell.

Posting the new measure to her 293,000 followers on Instagram, Joanne wrote: “#greatfriends #nightout #favouritepeople #goodfood #wittyrepartee @louise.fennellfennelltheocharlesdelevingnepandoradeleprivate #ahubby.”

Several fans noticed the change in appearance, with one writing: “Jean, you look so young x,” while another added, “Your hair looks great like that.”

Her appearance comes after Joanne recently admitted that she “hated” the way her body changes during puberty and “rebellious” by dressing as a boy.

“I remember going through puberty at 14 and hating the way my body was changing,” Joann told Saga magazine.

I hated everything that was happening. So I rebelled and put on boys’ clothes. I was wearing shorts and combed my hair back. I even went to football matches with my dad.

When asked about changing her mind about her desire to be a boy, she said, “I think when I went on vacation to France when I was 15, she laughed, ‘When they found me! “

Since then, Joan has caught the eye of many desirable men including the handsome husband Percy.

She first married the late film star Maxwell Reed in 1952.

The star then married British pop star Anthony in 1963, with whom she shares two children, Tara and Alexander, now aged 58 and 56.

The couple separated after six years, and she married her third husband, Ron Cass, in 1972. The two welcomed daughter Katiana, 49, that same year.

They separated in 1983, and Collins went to meet her fourth husband, Scandinavian singer Peter Holm, at a party. They married in 1985 but separated only two years later in 1987.

Ex-family husband and actress Percy celebrated his 58th birthday just a few weeks ago.

Sharing with 292,000 followers on Instagram, she wrote to her beloved Percy: I wish my wonderful husband a wonderful birthday full of surprises! I love you darling.’

Joan, who celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with Percy earlier this year with a lavish party in Claridges, was taken to Monaco Hospital from St Tropez earlier this year after suffering from a pinched nerve in her leg.