JK Dobbins is frustrated by the lack of a carry in the Ravens’ playoff loss

Cincinnati – Very disappointing JK Dobbins He said he thought it would have been a different result if the Ravens had given him the ball—not the quarterback Tyler Huntley — in a crucial fourth-quarter play near the goal line in the Baltimore Wildcats’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night.

During the Ravens’ 24-17 defeat of their AFC North rivals, Huntley made the most critical error of the game when he fumbled the game tied at 17, missing the ball on a hop into the end zone and returning a turnover 98 yards for a. Touchdown by Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard. The Ravens went from being on the verge of taking the lead to trailing by seven points with 11:39 remaining.

“He should never have been in that position,” said Dobbins of Huntley. “I didn’t get a single carry bag. I didn’t get a single bag. He should never have been in that position. I think I would have put him in the end zone, again.”

The Ravens running back was upset that he was limited to 62 yards on 13 carries and received no further red zone contact after making his way to 2 yards in the second quarter. On that crucial fourth-quarter series, Baltimore ran three plays inside the Bengals’ 3-yard line, and Dobbins didn’t get the ball once.

“I’m a guy who feels like I have to be on the field all the time,” said Dobbins. “It’s the playoffs. Why aren’t you there?”

This isn’t the first time Dobbins has vented about wanting to get on the ball more. He told reporters on Friday that he wanted the game “on my back.” After Sunday’s game, Dobbins stated that he told the coaches on the sidelines that he wanted to be more involved.

“I’ve got to be the guy. I’m tired of holding that back,” said Dobbins, who has averaged 6.9 yards per carry in four games since his knee was checked. “I’m a playmaker. I’m a guy my teammates feed me when I’m on the field.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked if there was any discussion about giving the ball to Dobbins or running back Gus Edwards Instead of going with a quarterback sneak.

“We felt we had a good call; it was a rushing push play. It wasn’t executed the right way,” Harbaugh said. “Tyler’s just over the top. This is a ‘burrows’ play; he should hold back on that. That’s how the play was conceived. We felt that was the best call; we just didn’t get it right.”

Several Ravens players have said they don’t think about whether they would have won if their quarterback had won Lamar Jackson in place of Huntley, who also threw an interception on the opening drive. Jackson missed his sixth straight game with a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Corner Buck Baltimore Marlon Humphrey Jackson was estimated to be 50 to 60 percent healthy.

“I don’t think he was healthy enough to go there,” Humphrey said of Jackson. “There was a lot of speculation about him not getting the contract. I don’t even know if I should say this, but he loves walking around the facility. It’s kind of crazy that people don’t see it. Obviously we knew he wasn’t going to be there with us, but hopefully We sign him to a long-term deal and he’s a crow with me forever.”

Dobbins didn’t hold back on how much Jackson’s comeback would affect Sunday’s playoff game, either.

“If we had Lamar, we would have won too,” said Dobbins.