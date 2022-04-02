Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon exchange late-night shows in an April Fools’ Day prank

Late night TV presenters Jimmy Fallon And the Jimmy Kimmel Talk shows and network exchanges in an April Fools’ Day prank on Fridays.

It was a baffling anecdote about two Jimmys for audiences after Fallon traveled to Hollywood to host ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while Fallon’s Kimmel sat on NBC’s “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon and Kimmel sat at each other’s desks and did some repetitive parts for each other as part of the Switcheroo saga, which was a complete surprise to stunned studio audiences at 30 Rock and El Capitan Entertainment Center.

The Roots remained in New York to warm up the crowd for Kimmel, who set up his friend Guillermo Rodriguez in Tinseltown to serve Fallon with punch lines.

“Love being here in New York. I want to tell you about this crazy thing that happened in L.A. this week. So, you know actor Will Smith? Did you hear that story? I didn’t know if it was coming East, I’m going to skip it then” , ” Kimmel cracked.

Jimmy Fallon travels to Hollywood to host “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on April 1. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“How many of you are disappointed,” Kimmel asked Fallon’s audience. Disney Public Entertainment

Fallon invited Kimmel’s longtime “rival”, Matt Damon, aka Justin Timberlake, to the show. ABC via Getty Images

“Do you find out what’s going on now? Did you notice what day it is? Or not, maybe…everyone is an April Fool’s.”

In Los Angeles, Justin Timberlake He came out disguised as Matt DamonFallon asked him to leave his autograph.

“Jimmy Kimmel would love it if I signed something. But then I was thinking about it, Jimmy would really want something more from Matt Damon if he was on the show,” Fallon said.

“Can you mark his desk?”

Timberlake, dressed as a Red Sox in a blonde wig, bound to spray, “I [heart] Matt Damon on Kimmel’s desk.

In a perplexing musical gag, the hot red pepper He appeared on both shows to celebrate the release of their first Friday album in six years, playing “This Are the Ways” from Los Angeles’ Roosevelt Hotel and “Black Summer” at 30 Rock Studio.

Both programs present their nightly shows in advance to a live studio audience.