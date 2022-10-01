Jimmy Garoppolo in a viral clip of something he said, “I can’t read lips”

Getty Images

Usually, when someone is asked to read lips, the lips in question belong to another person. Regarding the viral segment that requires lip reading From the 49ers quarterback Jimmy GaroppoloGaroppolo expressed his ignorance of what was said.



On Friday, Garoppolo was asked if he says in the clip, “Your plays are bad, man.”

“I heard about that clip,” Garoppolo said. “Actually, yeah, we were talking about it yesterday. I don’t know, I can’t read lips. I’m sure I said much worse things on the pitch than that, so I’m glad they figured that out instead of something else, but I’m not sure what I was saying.” Exactly, but that’s what it is.”

Jimmy, I can’t lip read either. But I’m sure I can make an educated guess while reading my lips.

Garoppolo was then asked the broader question of whether there was friction between Garoppolo and coach Kyle Shanahan, or whether his comments were simply made “in the heat of battle.”

“You say a lot of things in the heat of battle that I hope people won’t hear, but no, Kyle and I are great,” Garoppolo said. “We really are. We’ve been through a lot of different kinds of seasons, and it’s no different, but we’re still at the beginning of the season, so we, as a team, have to find our identity. Obviously me and Kyle, you just have to keep going and get on the same page more and more. But we’ve been through this before and it’s a long process.”

Sure enough, Garoppolo seems to have already said what he appears to have said. And he definitely seems to have said a lot when things aren’t going well.

Regardless, ESPN should brag about getting a dedicated Garoppolo camera on Monday night, and maybe Rent a lip reader in real time. Just don’t ask Jimmy to read his lips No new Texas.