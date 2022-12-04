December 5, 2022

JIMMY GAROPOLO INJURY UPDATE: 49ers’ QB ruled out against the Dolphins with an ankle injury; Rookie Brock Purdy takes over

The 49ers I switched to Jimmy Garoppolo early in the season after starting starter Trey Lance suffered an ankle injury. Now, they turned to rookie Brock Purdy after Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury vs dolphins. After taking a sack to shut out San Francisco’s first drive in Sunday’s Week 13 game, Garoppolo was seen favoring his lower body on the sidelines, then visited the medical tent before being taken to the locker room. He was ruled out for the rest of the game in the second quarter.

Garoppolo had one of the most productive seasons of his 49ers career, filling in for Lance while leading the 49ers atop the NFC West. However, his injury history was reportedly one of the main reasons San Francisco sought Lance as a potential long-term starter.

Purdy, who was selected with the final selection of the 2022 NFL Championship from Iowa, is the only other active QB on the 49ers roster. Lance is on injured reserve, and former reserve Nate Sudfeld was released as part of final roster cuts over the summer. Purdy took over with the 49ers trailing 7-3 but led San Francisco to a touchdown on their first possession.

This is a developing story.

