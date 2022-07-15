Jim Thorpe is restored as the only 1912 Olympic gold medal winner

Jim Thorpe, one of history’s greatest athletes and a victim of what many considered a century-old Olympic injustice, reclaimed his only decathlon and pentathlon victory at the 1912 Stockholm Games.

Thorpe, who excelled in a dozen or more sports, had dominated two of his events at the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm but was stripped of his medals after it was revealed that he had earned a few bucks briefly playing professional baseball prior to his Olympic career. American officials, in what historians saw as a mixture of racism against Thorpe, who was a Native American, and a fanatical devotion to the idea of ​​amateurs, were among the staunch supporters of his exclusion.

The IOC’s recognition of Thorpe, announced on Friday, comes 40 years after he brought back the winners of both events. But the restoration in 1982 was not enough for his supporters, who campaigned on behalf of Thorpe, an American icon who is particularly respected in Native American communities.