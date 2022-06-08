Jim Seals, of duo Seals and Crofts, has died at the age of 80

Sells, along with her music partner Daryl “Dash” Crofts, is known for hits like “Summer Breeze”, “Diamond Girl” and “Get Closer”.
The musician duo — who met in their native Texas as a teenager — met in the late 1960s, according to British news agency PA Media. They ranked within the wave of soft rock groups of the era, including Hall & Oates, America and Bread, as well as England’s Dan and John Ford Cooley.
The duo separated in 1980 but reunited again in 1991 and then again in 2004, when they released their last album, Traces.
Describing the seal as “a wool-dyed musical genius”, Cooley added, “He belongs to a group that was unique. I’m very sad about this but I have some of the best memories between us all.”
Steve Miller’s band Steve Miller tweeted: “RIP Jim Seals So long pal, Thanks for all the nice music. – Steve.”
More Stories
New Spider-Man ‘Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War’ suit revealed
Kid Rock defends Oprah’s outrageous rant at Tucker Carlson Show
Mother of man accused of killing Atlanta rapper Trouble was instrumental in his surrender, says Sheriff — WSB-TV Channel 2