Jim Seals, of duo Seals and Crofts, has died at the age of 80

Sells, along with her music partner Daryl “Dash” Crofts, is known for hits like “Summer Breeze”, “Diamond Girl” and “Get Closer”.

Announcing his death on Social media Brady Sells, a relative of Sells – himself a singer and songwriter – wrote: “I just learned that James Jimmy Sells is too late. My heart just breaks for his wife Robbie and their kids. Please keep them in your prayers. What an incredible legacy he has left behind.”

The musician duo — who met in their native Texas as a teenager — met in the late 1960s, according to British news agency PA Media. They ranked within the wave of soft rock groups of the era, including Hall & Oates, America and Bread, as well as England’s Dan and John Ford Cooley.

The duo separated in 1980 but reunited again in 1991 and then again in 2004, when they released their last album, Traces.