Jim Cramer says the charts indicate that now is the perfect time to buy gold

CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors Wednesday that gold is poised to rally, making now the perfect time for investors to pounce.

“The graphs, as interpreted by the legendary Larry Williams, indicate that the general public is giving up gold en masse and this is believed to make it the ideal entry time to make some buying,”money mad‘ said the host.

Gold futures fell on Wednesdaywhich is facing pressure from stronger US dollar and Treasury yields after hawkish Federal Reserve leaders’ comments on inflation the previous day, sent metals lower.

Gold is considered a safe investment and often attracts investors during periods of economic and geopolitical turmoil.

Cramer began his explanation of Williams’ analysis by examining the weekly movement of gold since 2014, paired with data from the Commitments of Traders Report from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.