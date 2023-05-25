Jill Biden awkwardly tells the audience “I think you might clap” after receiving no applause

News

May 25, 2023 | 7:13 p.m

First Lady Jill Biden had a Jeb Bush “clap please” moment on Thursday, when her clapping line fell completely flat during an event in Washington.

“I’ve been to red and blue states and found that the shared values ​​that unite us run deeper than our divisions,” Gil told the audience at the Reagan Institute Education Summit in Washington, DC.

After saying the line, the First Lady paused for a moment before replying with a surprise In the lack of reaction of the spectators.

“And I think you might applaud for that,” Biden said, laughing and clapping.

The first lady’s appeal for plaudits was a reminder of the widely publicized moment of despair for former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush during his 2016 campaign.

The former Florida governor, with a mixture of politeness and exasperation, asked the New Hampshire audience to “please applaud” after delivering a line from his speech that was intended to perk up the crowd — but it didn’t.

The first lady suffered A similarly embarrassing moment Back in 2019 while campaigning for her husband.





Biden spoke to the audience at the Reagan Institute Summit on Education in Washington, DC. @texan_maga / twitter

If Joe Biden is elected president, she told a small audience in Iowa, Americans will say to themselves: “Finally, someone stands up to the NRA and keeps our kids and our schools safe.”

The comment only met with a response after Jill Biden snapped, “That’s my applause line, come on!”

The RISE conference hosts “education leaders from across the country,” according to the Ronald Reagan Foundation and Institute.





Jill Biden experienced a similarly awkward moment in 2019 while campaigning for her husband. AFP via Getty Images

The First Lady is on the faculty of Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches English.

Former Republican Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson — the 2024 GOP presidential nominee — and Democratic Governor of Maryland Wes Moore were among the other speakers at the annual event.





