Jey Uso transforms into Roman Reigns and sides with Brother Jimmy on WWE SmackDown

This week’s episode of SmackDown Live featured what might be the most anticipated moment of the year in professional wrestling.

After a long buildup, Jey Uso shocked the world when he stood with his brother Jimmy Uso to give up their membership in The Bloodline by attacking their cousin, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns:

The Usos’ appearance on The Bloodline adds another massive chapter to what may be the greatest storyline of the modern era in WWE. The twin brothers dealt with years of torment and manipulation in order to side with Reigns, who has taken on the role of Chief of the Clan and is in the midst of a 1,000-plus-day tournament.

Reigns’ run as champion began with an acclaimed rivalry with Jey Uso in 2020 as they faced off for the Universal Championship in back-to-back pay-per-view main events. Jimmy Uso, who was recovering from an injury at the time, came back to save his brother from brutal beatings by Reigns in those matches. The two eventually joined forces with Reigns and began a historic career as members of The Bloodline.

The Usos became the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history before losing their titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens this past April in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. Without the gold around their waists, taking their place at The Bloodline was a huge hit, with their younger brother getting Solo Sekua has a high-profile role as Reigns’ enforcer.

Tensions boiled over when Jimmy Uso turned on Reigns at Night of Champions last month by attacking him and costing him and Sykoa the chance to win the titles for Owens and Zayn. Many have wondered if Jey Uso will side with his brother or stay loyal to The Bloodline, and we got our answer on Friday.

Now, it looks like we’re heading into another match between Reigns and Jey Uso. The two made magic in the ring together three years ago, so fans are full of excitement to see if Reigns’ historic championship will end at the hands of his cousin.