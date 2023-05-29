Jewel National Anthem Criticized at Indianapolis 500 as “Disrespectful”

sports

May 28, 2023 | 6:05 p.m

IndyCar fans were locked in to watch the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday with Alex Palou on pole and drivers like Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist trying to win back the victory.

But before the drivers even started their engines, the fans were a little puzzled during the pre-race ceremonies.

Pop and country star Jewel performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” to the packed house at the legendary racetrack, but her twist on the national anthem had fans scratching their heads.

The multi-platinum artist was named singer of the national anthem earlier this month.

“Singing the National Anthem before the Indy 500 green flag is a defining and iconic moment in the Racing Capital of the World,” said J. Douglas Bowles, president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in a May 19 press release.

“For more than a century, we have gathered at IMS to salute our nation’s military heroes, and performing the national anthem is a tradition reminding us all of their sacrifice and courage. Joel’s show will be an unforgettable and moving experience for fans at the track and watching from home on NBC.”





Pop and country star Jewell performs the national anthem ahead of the Indianapolis 500 concert on May 28, 2023. Twitter/@IndyCaronNBC





Josef Newgarden won the iconic race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Photo by Justin Kasterlin/Getty Images

Balu started the race on pole position and entered the race at the top of the points standings. Marcus Ericsson was the reigning champion.

Josef Newgarden ended up winning the race, his first Indy 500 win.





load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/ isDisplay}} {{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/ isAniviewVideo}} {{#isSRVideo}}



{{/ isSRVideo}}





