Jets ignore camera delay in surprise win over Bills: ‘Definitely like a conspiracy theory’

A strange moment occurred in the third quarter of Sunday’s match between New York Jets and Buffalo Bills when one of the Skycam’s wires snapped, leaving the device dangling.

The accident caused a 12-minute delay, and as soon as the players whistle to return to play, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson The ball fumbled and dropped New York’s opportunity to score a field goal. However, the Jets will catch Josh Allen in the next Bills drive.

New York beat Buffalo 10-3 in the second half and win the game 20-17. Aircraft instructor Robert Saleh was asked about the camera problem and said, “This only happens to airplanes.”

Michael Carter joked that it was a “conspiracy” against the team.

The jets pull off worrying bills, and force Josh Allen to throw two objections

“That was definitely weird,” he said via via. “Definitely like a conspiracy theory.” WFAN by Audacy. “But no, it wasn’t a big deal. We were moving the ball around, but I don’t want to go too deep.”

Wilson said he’s never seen anything like this before, but it’s all about moving on after the confusion.

Wilson had 154 yards in the air on his way to making one of the biggest gains of his career. He and his teammates are expecting that, he said after the match beat the buffalo.

“I mean, it shows we don’t care what anyone says, right,” he said via the team’s website. “We expected to win this match as a team. Of course, we understand that they are a good team and so are we. So, the mentality is that we have to be able to go out and compete. We knew she was going to be close. We were able to finish at a tough time.”

Scott Thompson of Fox News contributed to this report.