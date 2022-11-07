November 7, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Jets ignore camera delay in surprise win over Bills: ‘Definitely like a conspiracy theory’

Emet 21 mins ago 2 min read
Workers repair a remote camera during a delay during the second half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

A strange moment occurred in the third quarter of Sunday’s match between New York Jets and Buffalo Bills when one of the Skycam’s wires snapped, leaving the device dangling.

The accident caused a 12-minute delay, and as soon as the players whistle to return to play, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson The ball fumbled and dropped New York’s opportunity to score a field goal. However, the Jets will catch Josh Allen in the next Bills drive.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Crews work on a Skycam repair during the second half of a game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on November 6, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
(Elsa/Getty Images)

New York beat Buffalo 10-3 in the second half and win the game 20-17. Aircraft instructor Robert Saleh was asked about the camera problem and said, “This only happens to airplanes.”

Michael Carter joked that it was a “conspiracy” against the team.

The jets pull off worrying bills, and force Josh Allen to throw two objections

Workers repair a remote camera during a delay during the second half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, November 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Workers repair a remote camera during a delay during the second half of an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, November 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

“That was definitely weird,” he said via via. “Definitely like a conspiracy theory.” WFAN by Audacy. “But no, it wasn’t a big deal. We were moving the ball around, but I don’t want to go too deep.”

Wilson said he’s never seen anything like this before, but it’s all about moving on after the confusion.

See also  Sweet 16 in the NCAA Championship is open to take it

Wilson had 154 yards in the air on his way to making one of the biggest gains of his career. He and his teammates are expecting that, he said after the match beat the buffalo.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APP

A New York Jets fan holds a Serving up Buffalo Burgers banner during the fourth quarter of a National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills on November 6, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

A New York Jets fan holds a Serving up Buffalo Burgers banner during the fourth quarter of a National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills on November 6, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
(Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I mean, it shows we don’t care what anyone says, right,” he said via the team’s website. “We expected to win this match as a team. Of course, we understand that they are a good team and so are we. So, the mentality is that we have to be able to go out and compete. We knew she was going to be close. We were able to finish at a tough time.”

Scott Thompson of Fox News contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydus is the Sports Editor at Fox News Digital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to pass 100,000 career yards

8 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Houston Astros World Championship 2022: The tournament parade will take place downtown on Monday for fans to celebrate alongside players

16 hours ago Emet
3 min read

NYC Marathon: Live Race Updates

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

2 min read

Stock futures rise to start the week as traders await midterm elections and inflation report

2 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Andy Taylor, former Duran Duran guitarist, has stage 4 cancer

5 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

The arms of the galaxy “Berenice’s hair” combed in a wonderful telescope image

20 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Jets ignore camera delay in surprise win over Bills: ‘Definitely like a conspiracy theory’

21 mins ago Emet