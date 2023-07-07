Jessica Simpson gives a shocking response to rumors that Mark Wahlberg was the ‘huge movie star’ she was having an affair with



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our site, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In February, Jessica Simpson set the internet on fire when she posted her short story, Movie star: They always say they’re singleand claimed that she had an affair with a “huge movie star” in 2006. Detectives on Twitter looked at the clues and she seemed to point to Mark Wahlberg.

More from SheKnows

Wahlberg hasn’t said a word about the gossip, but the 42-year-old star broke her silence hustle about the identity of the mysterious man. Simpson was asked if she had heard from Wahlberg since the first person article appeared. Her response was curious…a laugh described as “a deafening laugh, throwing back your head and babbling.” She refused to name her fling, then gave fans a twist they didn’t expect. “There are a lot of Catholics out thereShe said.

Mark Wahlberg kicked off a free week of fitness classes at F45 Training by sharing the details of his workout routine

Wahlberg, who is a devout Catholic, cited other clues to him in the article, including references to a gym, footnoteAnd, at the time of the alleged trial, he was shooting an A-list movie with a famous director, late With Martin Scorsese. Is Simpson trying to get rid of everyone? Or was the relationship you described as “humiliating” with someone else? This news should get online investigators back on the case to double and triple check those clues.

Movie star: They always say they’re single.

Click here to read the full article.

price: $1.99

Buy on Amazon

Simpson probably doesn’t want to reveal the celebrity’s identity because at the time he had a girlfriend – a very important fact that he forgot to mention to the “With You” singer while they were rolling in bed. Once Simpson found out She was my side chick, immediately finished ejaculation. The public may never know the true identity of her 2006 affair, but it’s hard not to look aside at Wahlberg even if she’s hinting that it’s not him.

Story continues

Before you go, click here To see all the celebrity couples who stayed together after cheating scandals.

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Launch Gallery: 38 Celebs You Definitely Forgot To Use Until Now

The best of SheKnows

Subscribe to SheKnows newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on FacebookAnd TwitterAnd Instagram.