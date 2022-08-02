August 2, 2022

‘Jersey Shore’ star Vinnie Guadagnino bought a painting from New York City worth $3.43 million

Ayhan
Jersey Shore’s Vinnie Guadagnino spent $3.43 million on a sprawling two-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment in Manhattan.

Located in upscale Soho, the unit has ample windows that provide great views of the city, including views of the Hudson River and World Trade River.

Records show that the “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” star, who hails from Staten Island, closed his home on May 13.

“Enjoy loft-like living in the sky” in the previous listing notes.

Residence features include an open plan layout with floor-to-ceiling windows, 10-foot ceilings, Lutron smart lighting system, and electronic shades in every room.

The open plan chef’s kitchen spans 1,250 square feet and includes a four-burner gas range with built-in vent hood, convection oven, and express oven.

Open floor plan view.
living area.
dining area.
dining area.
Basic bedroom.
The two bedrooms are on opposite sides to provide optimum privacy. Both en suite bathrooms are built in marble and have a window. The basic en suite bathroom features a deep soaking tub and heated floors.

Meanwhile, a self-described “keto Guido” can also take advantage of the building’s amenities – which include a landscaped outdoor terrace, fitness center, 24-hour lobby service, and a super.

This move comes after Guadagnino decided to break up with him Los Angeles house He bought before deciding that the West Coast vibe wasn’t really right for him.

The 34-year-old ended up selling the house for $3.85 million, $355,000 more than he paid just nine months ago.

Ensuite master bathroom.
Basic en suite bathroom with heated floors.
The second bedroom.
The second bathroom.
The second bathroom.
The lobby of the building.
Catherine Middleton and Serrant kept the list.

Season 5 of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” airs on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.

