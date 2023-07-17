Jerome Powell’s Premium Job Market Returns. Can he keep it?

Jerome H. has spent Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, saw the early pandemic as he lamented something America lost: a job market so historically strong that it boosted marginalized groups, giving opportunity to people and communities who have lived too long without them.

“We are very anxious to get back into the economy, back to a tight labor market with low unemployment, high labor force participation, higher wages — all the good factors that we had last winter,” Powell said in a statement. NPR interview in September 2020.

The Chairman of the Federal Reserve got that wish. The job market has rebounded by nearly every major metric, and employment rate For people in their most active working year, they have passed the highs of 2019, reaching a level last seen in April 2001.

However, one of the biggest risks to this strong recovery has been Powell’s own Fed. Economists spent months predicting that workers would not be able to hold on to all of their recent gains in the labor market because the Fed was aggressively attacking rapid inflation. The central bank sharply raised interest rates to cool the economy and the labor market, a campaign that many economists predicted could push unemployment higher and even plunge America into recession.