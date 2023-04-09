Jeremy Renner’s doctor reveals that the snow plow was millimeters from his vital organs

Mr. Renner will likely need rehabilitation for the rest of his life.

Actor Jeremy Renner was involved in a terrible accident on New Year’s Day when he was crushed by a snowplow at his home in Nevada, trying to save his nephew. The actor recently said in an interview that his injuries were so severe that he thought he might not survive. Now, the doctor who was treating the “Hawkeye” star has opened up about his injuries and said the actor has come a long way on the road to recovery.

Talk to Dr. Christopher Vincent, Sports Chiropractic Doctor CNN It revealed that a major nerve or vital organ was only millimeters away from hitting the device. “Unfortunately for him to have suffered a tragic injury, he is very fortunate because the injuries are where they are,” he said.

He further told the outlet, “He’s going through it and really has the resolve to not only get well but come back stronger and better than he was before.”

It’s possible that Mr. Renner will need rehab for the rest of his life, but the Doctor believes the Oscar-nominated star of Marvel’s Avengers movies has the will to overcome his hurt and wounds.

Recently, in an interview with Good Morning America, the actor discussed what happened right after he was run over by a seven-ton snowplow. In the clip, he said, “If I had been there alone, that would have been a horrible way to die. And I certainly would have done it. Absolutely.”

“But I wasn’t alone. He was my nephew. Sweet Alex,” he continued with tears in his eyes.

Mr. Renner was immediately taken to the hospital, but when he got there, he wasn’t sure if he would make it. “So I write notes on my phone[and they are]the last words of my family,” he said, sitting in a wheelchair.

The “The Hurt Locker” star also added that, despite everything, he would “do it again” because he was saving his nephew. The accident left more than 30 broken bones, however, and the actor said, “I choose to stay alive. It’s not going to kill me. No way.”