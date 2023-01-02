Jeremy Renner was seriously injured in a snow shoveling accident





CNN

the actor Jeremy Renner He was hospitalized in critical condition after being injured in a weather-related snowfall in Nevada, his publicist confirmed to CNN.

“As of now, we can confirm that Jeremy is in a critical but stable condition due to the injuries he sustained following a weather-related accident while shoveling snow earlier today,” Sam Mast told CNN in a statement. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

Officers responded to a “traumatic injury” in the Mount Rose Freeway area in Reno, according to a press release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, which previously said the Oscar-nominated actor He lived in the community.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details on the extent of Renner’s injuries or what may have caused the accident.

Deputies coordinated with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange medical transportation for Renner via a care trip to a local hospital, the statement said.

Officials said Renner, who stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and has appeared in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films — including as Hawkeye — was the only person involved in the incident.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Incident Investigation Team is looking into the circumstances.

Renner has posted several videos and photos on his verified social media accounts showing him in snowy conditions.

A photo posted to his Instagram account a year ago shows a group of trees in an area with heavy snowfall.

“How would you feel if your path looked like this??,” Read his comment. “I am so happy, Mother Nature dictates my day!”

In one video posted a couple of weeks ago and featured in Vacation Instagram Video Highlights, Renner appears to be driving a snow shovel with the caption, “Paving new paths, Vacation Adventures.”

Another clip from last week shows snow being plowed with the caption, “Almost done kids sledding down hills.”