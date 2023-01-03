Jeremy Renner is in the intensive care unit recovering from two surgeries after being injured in a snow shoveling accident





CNN

–



‘Hook’ actor Jeremy Renner is recovering from surgery after suffering ‘blunt thoracic trauma and bone injuries’ on New Year’s Eve. Snow shoveling accident In Nevada, a spokesperson for the actor said.

As of Monday evening, Renner was in the intensive care unit in a “critical but stable condition,” Renner’s spokesperson said.

The 51-year-old actor has undergone two surgeries so far to address the injuries he sustained in the accident, a source close to the actor previously told CNN.

Renner was taken to the hospital Sunday after a “weather-related accident” while shoveling snow, his costar Sam Mast confirmed to CNN earlier Monday.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to a “traumatic injury” involving Renner in the Mount Rose Freeway area in Reno.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that deputies found Renner injured and coordinated his transfer to an area hospital, adding that the actor is the only person involved in the incident.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details of how the snowplow accident occurred, but said a major accident investigation team is looking into the circumstances of the accident.

At the time of the accident, parts of western Nevada were covered in snow. The Reno area received about 6-12 inches of snow at elevations below 5,000 feet between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and up to 18 inches at higher elevations, according to Reno National Weather Service.

Renner shared several videos and photos on his verified social media accounts that show him in snowy conditions, including one Instagram video posted two weeks ago that appears to have the actor driving a snowplow.

Renner’s family released a statement Monday night thanking the hospital staff and first responders as the actor remains in the hospital.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful doctors and nurses who care for him, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno Mayor Hilary Chevy and the Carano and Murdock families,” a statement from his spokesperson read. “They are also hugely overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Renner stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and is best known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films.