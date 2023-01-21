Jeremy Renner broke 30 bones in a snow plow accident, exercise photos

Jeremy Renner He revealed in a new Instagram post that he broke more than 30 bones in a snow plow accident that left him in the hospital with blunt trauma to the chest and bone injuries. Along with the information, Renner posted a photo of himself doing leg stretches while undergoing physical therapy at home.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular New Years,” Renner wrote in the caption. “Resulting from a tragedy for my entire family, I quickly focused on uniting actionable love. I want to thank everyone for their messages and thinking of my family and me. So much love and appreciation to all of you.”

“Those 30 broken bones will mend, and grow stronger, just as the love and bonding with family and friends deepen,” Renner added. Love and blessings to all of you.

Renner The accident occurred on January 1 After he tried to help remove a family member’s car from getting stuck in the snow near his home in Tahoe. The actor’s snow plow ended up running him over and seriously injuring him. Renner underwent two surgeries the next day. Renner’s snow plow was a PistenBully or Sno-Cat, a very large piece of snow removal equipment that weighed at least 14,330 pounds.

In the aftermath of the accident, Renner frequently used social media to update his fans about his health. in Video post posted Jan 5th, Renner appears at the hospital in good spirits as he jokes about spending a day at the spa with his sister and mother. Renner’s eye is swollen in the video, and he is seen breathing from an oxygen mask at the time.

variety It was confirmed on January 17th That Renner has left the hospital and gone home. He more or less announced the news himself when he told fans on social media that he was “very excited” to watch the season premiere of the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” at home.

Responding to a tweet from the official “Mayor of Kingstown” account telling followers that the Season 2 premiere is now available to stream, Renner wrote, “Out of my mental fog in recovery, I was so excited to watch Episode 201 with my family at home.”

Check out Renner’s latest health update in the Instagram post below.