Jenny Boss posts cryptic tweet of Kobe Bryant amid Lakers faint fear

There are times when Los Angeles Lakers owner Jenny Boss posts a message about how much she misses Kobe Bryant, it won’t raise too many eyebrows. 11:11 p.m. PT on Sunday night amid a high-stakes game the Lakers offseason isn’t one of them.

Boss posted such a message late Sunday night, lamenting Bryant’s loss and praising his “team on self” mentality:

Why would Boss miss Bryant’s selfless advice at that very moment? Well, it could be because this is the kind of season (and year, really) the Lakers are going through.

The Lakers are still in a bad situation

The Lakers are currently working through a very important season after last season’s disaster that ended their eleventh season in the Western Conference while struggling with injuries and compatibility issues with point guard Russell Westbrook.

It was widely expected, or at least some hoped, that the team would reform their support staff around LeBron James, namely through Westbrook’s trading and his $47 million salary. This has not happened yet.

Instead, the team has mostly signed younger players for deals that range from cheap to minimal: Lonnie Walker IV, Damian Jones, Troy Brown Jr. , and Juan Toscano-Anderson. Three of these four players are clients of Klutch Sports Group, an agency allegedly involved (or lack thereof) in decision-making for the Lakers via lead client LeBron James. Inspired some grumbling in the past.

Chris Hines from Yahoo Sports mentioned Saturday The Lakers are currently trying to trade Westbrook for the Brooklyn Nets for James’ old friend Kyrie Irving, with the two teams currently negotiating which 3-point specialist to include. That Westbrook is mobile at this point is somewhat surprising, thanks mostly to the toxicity reported in the Brooklyn Nets.

The Lakers acquired Westbrook last season after James He reportedly announced that he wants Westbrook on Buddy Hieldonly for James customers The team reportedly wants to replace Westbrook with John Wall, one of their clients, months later.

The story continues

Oh, and James is a free agent after next season.

If all of this sounds like Buss is dealing with a lot at the moment, you’re probably not far off. Her tweet may be a veiled snapshot of a number of people behind the scenes, or she may really miss Bryant’s help and want the world to know less than an hour before midnight on the West Coast.