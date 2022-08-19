Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck shopping with kids in Georgia before the wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy some time with the family before their date The second wedding End of this week.

The lovebirds were spotted in Savannah, Georgia, on Thursday with the actor’s 16-year-old daughter Violet. The teen drank coffee as she walked next to her father, 50, wearing a pink dress and sneakers.

Affleck – who is also the father of Serafina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner – wore a brown T-shirt and jeans while out walking.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spending time with the family ahead of their second wedding this weekend. Gavills / Bruce / Backgrade

Lopez, 53, kept her cool behind in a spaghetti strap crop top, wide-legged trousers and sleek heels.

Amy and Maximilian – the singer’s 14-year-old twin with ex-husband Marc Anthony – didn’t seem to go out with their mother and stepfather.



Affleck’s 16-year-old daughter Violet drank coffee while cruising around town with her dad and Lopez. Gavills / Bruce / Backgrade

Affleck’s 16-year-old daughter Violet drank coffee while cruising around town with her dad and Lopez. Gavills / Bruce / Backgrade

Affleck’s 16-year-old daughter Violet drank coffee while cruising around town with her dad and Lopez. Gavills / Bruce / Backgrade

Affleck’s 16-year-old daughter Violet drank coffee while cruising around town with her dad and Lopez. Gavills / Bruce / Backgrade

Affleck’s 16-year-old daughter Violet drank coffee while cruising around town with her dad and Lopez. Gavills / Bruce / Backgrade

Affleck’s 16-year-old daughter Violet drank coffee while cruising around town with her dad and Lopez. Gavills / Bruce / Backgrade

Affleck’s 16-year-old daughter Violet drank coffee while cruising around town with her dad and Lopez. See also Cuba Gooding Jr.'s Jerry Maguire has pleaded guilty to forcible touching Gavills / Bruce / Backgrade

Affleck’s 16-year-old daughter Violet drank coffee while cruising around town with her dad and Lopez. Gavills / Bruce / Backgrade

Affleck’s 16-year-old daughter Violet drank coffee while cruising around town with her dad and Lopez. Gavills / Bruce / Backgrade next one

Close A marquee was seen being constructed on the riverfront…



However, the teenagers were present at the Grammy Award winner and Affleck They tied the knot in Las Vegas Last month.

As Page Six mentioned earlier, the newlyweds Preparing for the second party In front of their families and friends this weekend, after their private nuptials at the Little White Wedding Chapel.

The three-day celebration, which will take place on Affleck’s 87-acre property, “will be all about J-Lo,” a source told Page Six exclusively on Monday.

“Ben wants all the focus to be on her on their big day,” the insider explained.

The festivities will begin on Friday with a rehearsal dinner followed by a party on Saturday Managed by Jay Shetty. The extravaganza couple will finish off with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

Lopez is expected to walk down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren dress.

Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Casey Affleck are just a few of the celebrities expected to attend the party on Saturday. Gavills / Bruce / Backgrade

When Affleck got married in July, the dancer flocked to her newsletter subscribers about her Dress “from an old movie”.

The bride at the time wrote, “I’ve worn this dress for many years, been saving, saving and saving, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.”

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004 and reconnect In 2021. News of the “Gone Girl” star suggestion erupted in April.