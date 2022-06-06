Jennifer Lopez accepts the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Lopez thanked a variety of people while accepting the Generation award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday night.

The “Marry Me” star, who wept while holding a golden popcorn cup, began her talk by expressing her appreciation for who “gave me this life” before pivoting.

“I want to thank the people who made me happy, those who broke my heart. Those who were honest, those who lied to me,” Lopez said.

“I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way I lied to myself, because that’s how I knew I had to grow.”

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer, 52, went on to thank “the disappointment and failure because I learned to be strong” and her 14-year-old twins, Max and Amy, for “teaching me love.”

“I want to thank all the people who told me – on my face or when I wasn’t in the room – that I couldn’t do that,” he added, tearing. “I really don’t think I could have done it without you. And I know I couldn’t have done it without the fans who watched the movies.

“You’re the reason I’m here and that I’ve been here, and I love you!” She said.

The multiple hyphenated ended her speech with a sweet shout out to fiancé Ben Affleck, who asked to wait for her to “eat dinner.”

The multiple hyphenated has been honored for her extensive career which has included films and music. Getty Images

“I’ll be home by seven!” She said sarcastically.

Lopez’s extensive career, which has seen her release multiple albums as well as star in films such as “Selina” and “Hustlers,” has taken home accolades throughout this year’s award season.

Just three months ago, Lopez Icon award accepted About her music career at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, she said, “It’s just getting started.”