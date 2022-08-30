Jennifer Lawrence Surprised Amy Schumer Revealed Liposuction Procedures

“I just assumed this was going to be a secret. And then… it wasn’t!”

Jennifer Lawrence Always surprised Amy SchumerThe ability to open up with her audience.

while talking to New Yorker For Schumer’s feature article, the “Hunger Games” star admitted that her friend’s decision to announce her liposuction came as a shock.

“When I had liposuction, I assumed this was going to be a secret. And then…it wasn’t!” Lawrence, 32, said. “It’s part of it – I hate using that word – relativism. In some ways, it benefited from it. Look at her clearly successful career.”

Over the course of her career, the 41-year-old has been vocal about her physical and mental health – which she often makes use of in comedic material.

“I don’t know why I don’t have any limits,” Schumer admitted. “I just don’t.”

Back in March, Schumer opened up about getting liposuction during an appearance on The Chelsea Handler Show.Dear ChelseaAudio recording.

“I had liposuction. I never thought I would do anything like that. Like when I hear about liposuction, I was just like that, this is so crazy for me, I’d say I wouldn’t do anything at all,” he admitted Schumer.

Despite her earlier reservations, Schumer said things changed once she “turned 40 after having a C-section.”

Since giving birth to a C-section and living with endometriosis, the “I Feel Pretty” actress has started considering liposuction. After she had both her uterus and appendix removed in September, Schumer decided to undergo the procedure.

She explained, “I healed really well, and I was like, ‘Can I get liposuction? I got liposuction and I feel really good.'”

“I just wanted to say that, because if anyone sees me in pictures or anything like that, she looks thinner, and whatever: That’s because I had surgery,” she continued. “It’s really hard, and I just want to be real about it.”

Early this year in January, the comedian took to Instagram to share photos of her in a black backless bathing suit and thanked the two respective surgeons who performed endometriosis surgery and the other who performed liposuction.