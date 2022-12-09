Jennifer Lawrence makes a note about female-led action films

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Jennifer Lawrence I didn’t mean to suggest she made up her own story, okay? Everyone can calm down now. yesterday, diverse Projection Lawrence conversation with Viola Davis For the series actors upon actors. “I remember when I did hunger Games“Nobody puts a woman in the lead in an action movie, because it just wouldn’t work,” Lawrence said during the roughly 45-minute interview. “Girls and boys can identify with a male lead, but boys can’t identify with a heroine.” Unsurprisingly, that bridge The star has now made it clear to me Hollywood Reporter which she misproduced, learning that other women have starred in action films. (Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Yeoh, Pam Grier, Uma Thurman, Michelle Rodriguez, and Milla Jovovich are just some of the women who played action heroines before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as a tribute.) “What I meant to emphasize was how good it felt,” Lawrence said. “And I meant it with Viola—to get past these old legends you hear about…about the gossip you might hear about that sort of thing. But it was my fault and it came out wrong. I had nerves talking to a living legend.”