Jennifer Coolidge dazzled in a dazzling black dress as she arrived at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City

By Garrett Thomas Sackman and Amy LaMarre for Dailymail.Com





Jennifer Coolidge cemented her rise to the A-list Wednesday night when she dazzled at the Time 100 Gala in a dazzling black gown.

The 61-year-old White Lotus superstar — who is poised to take Australia by storm — stole the spotlight in her chic look that featured a set of silver scales adorning her shoulders, forearms, and skirt.

Coolidge wore her blonde locks pulled back, allowing feathered strands to frame her flawless face, making a big impact with smokey eyes and a full swipe of blush color.

The bombshell carried a sparkly handbag and covered her hands with sheer black gloves.

This year’s Time 100 ceremony honored Coolidge and 99 others including Kim Kardashian, John Legend, Lauren Powell Jobs, Steven Spielberg, Nancy Pelosi, and more.

Coolidge, who announced the achievement earlier this month via Instagram, captioned a photo of herself in the 100th issue by writing, “What an honor, thanks #TIME100!” Wait…did that go for pressure?! Or can they still change their mind??

“Yass queen!” Paris Hilton gushed in the comments section, while Chelsea Handler wrote, “Yeah, baby!”

Being a huge supporter of animal rights, Jennifer’s beloved Peta wrote, “Yes, our vegan queen!” You are so touching in so many ways, and we are infinitely grateful for all that you do to spread kindness to animals.

The Shotgun Wedding actress has had a major career resurgence since being discovered by a whole new audience through The White Lotus.

Fans were shocked and disappointed when Coolidge’s character, Tanya McQuaid, was killed off during the Season 2 finale.

One fan who got really upset was Jennifer Aniston, who recently told this H! News She is obsessed with the show.

When a reporter suggested E! That the Friends star, 54, might get revenge on Coolidge’s character, the Emmy winner was in.

“I want Jennifer Coolidge,” she exclaimed. “I love her.”

Influential Lady: This year’s Time 100 Festival honored Coolidge and 99 others including Kim Kardashian, John Legend, Lauren Powell Jobs, Steven Spielberg, Nancy Pelosi, and more.

Talking to us weekly In February, a Coolidge insider said that all of the star’s overwhelming success hadn’t gone to her head.

“She’s still the same person she always was, but fame and recognition have made things different,” the source explained, adding that Jennifer is “living a much more comfortable life now” as a result of her return.

She’s got a lot of opportunities coming her way and her days are busier than they used to be. The fact that it was so well received and celebrated has been life changing.

They added, “For her, it feels like all the hard work pays off and then some. She is still pushing herself that this is really happening.