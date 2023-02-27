Jennifer Coolidge broadcasts Brigitte Bardot at the 2023 SAG Awards

fashion
Sage Awards
February 26, 2023 | 8:38 p.m
Tanya McQuaid would be proud.
Jennifer Coolidge hit the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in an elegant black dress with long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline by Saint Laurent.
Paired with a matching wide headband, Brigitte Bardot’s look would certainly have won the glamour-loving “White Lotus” stamp of approval.
Les Coolidge, only 61 years old, Nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for their performance in HBO’s second season, but “The White Lotus” is also Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.
Coolidge’s White Lotus co-stars also dazzled on the red carpet, with Sabrina Impacciatore (who played hotel manager Valentina) channeling Peppa Pig in a hot pink gown, Meghann Fahy (Daphne) in a sparkly white Ralph Lauren dress and Haley Lu Richardson Portia shines in a dotted pearl dress from Carolina Herrera.
The “Legally Blonde” actress has been busy lately, taking home a Golden Globe earlier this year, starring in a Super Bowl commercial for Elf and starring in “Shotgun Wedding” alongside Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel.
Jennifer seems to have struck up a psychological connection, too, as Lopez, 53, went out on a Valentine’s Day date with Ben Affleck wearing a salmon pink dress Coolidge wore as Tanya in Sicily.
Plus, drag star Alexis Stone recently hit Milan Fashion Week wearing prosthetics made to look just like Coolidge — with the resemblance so uncanny that Stone was seated next to Haley Lu Richardson, who played Tanya’s on-screen assistant, in the front row of Diesel’s show. Fashion.
load more…
{{#isDisplay}}
{{/ isDisplay}} {{#isAniviewVideo}}
{{/ isAniviewVideo}} {{#isSRVideo}}
{{/ isSRVideo}}
More Stories
Madonna’s older brother Anthony Ciccone has passed away at the age of 66
Pamela Anderson, 55, is wearing a barely there dress and no makeup
Producer of the Oscar-winning In The Heat Of The Night and West Side Story was 101 – Deadline