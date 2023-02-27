Jennifer Coolidge broadcasts Brigitte Bardot at the 2023 SAG Awards

fashion

Sage Awards

February 26, 2023 | 8:38 p.m

Tanya McQuaid would be proud.

Jennifer Coolidge hit the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday in an elegant black dress with long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline by Saint Laurent.

Paired with a matching wide headband, Brigitte Bardot’s look would certainly have won the glamour-loving “White Lotus” stamp of approval.

Les Coolidge, only 61 years old, Nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for their performance in HBO’s second season, but “The White Lotus” is also Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Coolidge’s White Lotus co-stars also dazzled on the red carpet, with Sabrina Impacciatore (who played hotel manager Valentina) channeling Peppa Pig in a hot pink gown, Meghann Fahy (Daphne) in a sparkly white Ralph Lauren dress and Haley Lu Richardson Portia shines in a dotted pearl dress from Carolina Herrera.

Jennifer Coolidge hit the 2023 SAG Awards red carpet in an elegant black Saint Laurent dress. WireImage

Her beauty look seems to have been inspired by Brigitte Bardot. Bateman Archive

The “Legally Blonde” actress has been busy lately, taking home a Golden Globe earlier this year, starring in a Super Bowl commercial for Elf and starring in “Shotgun Wedding” alongside Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel.

The “White Lotus” star sported her signature pout and showed off her matching headband for her look. WireImage

Jennifer seems to have struck up a psychological connection, too, as Lopez, 53, went out on a Valentine’s Day date with Ben Affleck wearing a salmon pink dress Coolidge wore as Tanya in Sicily.

The actress was nominated for her role as Tanya in The White Lotus. Movie Magic

Plus, drag star Alexis Stone recently hit Milan Fashion Week wearing prosthetics made to look just like Coolidge — with the resemblance so uncanny that Stone was seated next to Haley Lu Richardson, who played Tanya’s on-screen assistant, in the front row of Diesel’s show. Fashion.





load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/ isDisplay}} {{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/ isAniviewVideo}} {{#isSRVideo}}



{{/ isSRVideo}}





