Jennifer Aniston shows off a sparkling group on a birthday party – SheKnows

Let’s face it, we all want to be as cool as Jennifer Aniston, And her last birthday post shows that she’s getting better every year. On February 12, on the occasion of her 53rd birthday, she posted a super fun and radiant boomerang on Instagram with the caption, “Thank you all so much. I am filled with so much gratitude for all the love that showered me on my birthday…! Blessing girl here. I love you.” “

In the video, Aniston flaunts long legs, honestly rocking her gold-trimmed leggings that give us the climax. New Year’s Eve percussion instrument. She is also wearing a black jacket with brown puffed sleeves because she looks like a confident titan. This post comes right after she celebrated her 53rd birthday on February 11th, with a slew of her first-list friends posting birthday posts for her. Some of her friends made multiple posts on their Instagram pages like morning show Co-starring Reese Witherspoon and a large number of friends who commented on the post such as Julianna Moore, Amanda Kloots and even Lily Collins.

Aniston recently shut down the haters by making a profile Strong position for older women. In an interview with e! News“Globally, we will all grow older and older. You can’t deny it, that’s a guarantee.” she added We can “be energetic and we can thrive in our old years.”

Happy belated birthday Jennifer Aniston – we know you’re going to make your 53rd your best year yet!

Before you go, click here To see celebrities who have opened up about not having children.

