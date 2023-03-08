Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Becoming ‘Unprofessional’ In Set Of ‘Wednesday’ Rewrite Lines From Script – Deadline

Jenna Ortega didn’t just work on it WednesdayShe was also invested in making the character authentic and made changes to the script while she was on set.

while appearing on Armchair expert with Dax ShepardOrtega has opened up about which parts of the scripts she edited.

“I don’t think I had to put my feet on a set the way I had to dress Wednesday Because it’s so easy to fall into that category, especially with these kind of shows,” Ortega said. “Everything she did, everything I had to play, made absolutely no sense for her character. Her presence in the love triangle is meaningless. There was a line about this dress that she had to wear to a school dance, and she said, “Oh, my God, I love it! I can’t believe I said that. I literally hate myself. And I had to go, ‘No, there’s no way.'”

the Sixth scream The actor added, “There were times on that set where I became even unprofessional, in a sense, where I just started changing lines. The script supervisor thought I was going with something, and then I’d have to sit down with the writers, and they’d be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene ’ And I’ll have to go and explain why I can’t do certain things.”

Ortega said she was “protective” of the character she was portraying and although she didn’t like some of the show’s “emotional” arcs, she knew it was necessary. The star of the Netflix series also said that the viral dance scene was originally meant to be a speeddance scene.

“In the beginning, it was supposed to be a mob, and it was supposed to start dancing, and everybody was supposed to pick it up and start dancing with it. And that, I vetoed it because why would you be OK with that?” I said, “You either cut it out or Wednesday knock someone out, and then it’s done,” she revealed.