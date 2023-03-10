Jenna Ortega in talks to join ‘Beetlejuice 2’ – Variety

Movie Magic

Jenna Ortega is eyeing a role in Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice 2."

Ortega, best known for her role as Wednesday Addams in the recent Netflix reboot series “Wednesday,” is in talks to play Lydia Deetz’s daughter, who was portrayed by Winona Ryder in the original movie. This is the second time she’s worked with Burton, who was an executive producer on “Wednesday” and directed four of its eight episodes. Michael Keaton is also set to reprise his role as the title character.

Warner Bros. representatives did not respond to comment request.

The sequel is being worked on at Warner Bros. For some time before Brad Pitt’s company Plan B officially produced it in February of last year. The original Beetlejuice centers on Charles (Jeffrey Jones), Delia (Katherine O’Hara) and Lydia Deetz (Ryder), who inhabit a house formerly occupied by the Maitlands (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis). The Maitlands die in a car accident, but their ghostly selves want to re-inhabit their former home, and enlist Beetleguise (Keaton), an “exorcist”, to scare away the Dietz.

Beetlejuice was met with critical acclaim, grossing $74 million in North America on a budget of $15 million. A 1987 review praised Keaton's performance, saying, "Keaton pops out of his grave to liven things up when antics pitting good ghosts against intruders become a clichéd cat-and-mouse game."

Talks of a sequel surfaced in 2013, when Keaton confirmed that he and Burton were talking about doing a sequel. Burton said in 2014 that he missed the Beetlejuice character, saying, “There’s only one Beetlejuice, and that’s Michael. There’s a script, and I’d love to work with him again. I think there’s now a better opportunity than ever… I miss that character. There’s something cathartic.” And amazing at it. I think it’s closer than ever.” Ryder reaffirmed that a movie was in the works at the appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in 2015.

The Hot Mic podcast was the first to report the news of her casting.

