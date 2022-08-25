Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins Season 4 – Deadline

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (the walking DeadAnd the supernaturalJoin a business team Amazon‘s boys For the fourth season as a recurring guest star. Details about the character he will play remain confidential.

His work on the series will reunite Morgan with him supernatural originator Eric Kripke who holds the position of show manager boys. During his time on the CW series, he portrayed John Winchester frequently.

Kripke recently spoke about his attempts to secure Morgan’s participation in the new season, saying e! News“Jeffrey Dean Morgan He’s a big fan of the show, so he and I are talking. We’re trying to figure something out for season four. Nothing is finished yet, but he and I are chatting and emailing him seeing that we can get him to work with his busy schedule. So, stay tuned for that.”

Morgan can be seen at AMC’s the walking Dead Which is currently broadcasting the eleventh and final season. After completing the Hit zombie series, Morgan will reprise the role of antagonist Negan in the upcoming spin-off dead zone The premiere is scheduled to begin in 2023.

Other recent projects include Friday night with The Morgans, which premiered in April 2020 on AMC. The talk show was produced and hosted by Morgan and his wife, Hillary Burton Morgan, and filmed from their home in upstate New York during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Includes additional small screen credits instinct anatomy for ABC, magic city On Starz and Showtime’s herbs.

On the film side, recent credits include Warner Brother’s frenzy Directed by Brad Peyton alongside Dwayne Johnson and Naomi Harris; walking jo alongside David Strathairn and under the direction of Tom Wright; Postcard murder with Famke Jansen directed by Danis Tanovic; Horror film unholy Based on the bestselling James Herbert novel shrine.

Morgan is represented by UTA, Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.