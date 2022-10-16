Jeffrey Dahmer’s victim’s mother criticizes people who wear evil Halloween costumes

Jeffrey DahmerHalloween-inspired costumes have garnered plenty of backlash, but more than anything they are evil and take advantage of families…so says the mother of one of the victims, who urges people to stay away from her.

Tony Hughes He was a deaf and inaudible victim among 17 young men killed by Dahmer. his mother, Shirleytells TMZ… It’s already pretty exciting to see the hit Netflix series about a serial killer, not to mention people who dress like a killer.

Most of the big retail stores chose not to sell JD fashion due to all the outrage, but many people have flocked to the online stores, like eBayselling Jeffrey Dahmer fashion props…including blonde wigs, vintage T-shirts, and even wire frame glasses.

Shirley says it is painful for Netflix and all online stores to profit from her son’s death, while none of the victims’ families have seen a dime. She feels that all eBay ads should be removed…or at least give the profits to families.

While people are able to dress like Dahmer for fun, the pain never goes away for Shirley. She says, if Netflix doesn’t stream the show, none of the families will be harmed… and then there will be no Dahmer costumes this year.

Dahmer was sentenced to life in prison in 1992… He was beaten to death in prison in 1994.