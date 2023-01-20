Jeff Bezos visits The Washington Post as layoffs loom

The Washington Post was struggling with declining advertising revenue and stalled online subscription growth. The question that has been hovering around him in recent months: What does Jeff Bezos think?

Amazon founder, who News Corporation bought In 2013, he didn’t say anything publicly about his recent struggles to The Post. But on Thursday, he made a rare appearance in the newsroom, joining the morning news meeting for the first time in more than a year.

He still says little. “I’m glad to be here and see all these faces,” Bezos said, according to three people familiar with his notes, before asking The Post’s editor-in-chief, Sally Buzby, about her recent trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “Thank you for letting me listen,” he continued.

“Great,” said Mrs. Buzby. “Let’s have a news meeting.”

But the meeting — with Mr. Bezos sitting next to Mrs. Buzby at a large conference table in a glass-walled conference room on the sixth floor, with publisher Fred Ryan, sitting nearby — indicated he was paying attention.