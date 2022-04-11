Jeff Bezos responds to Elon Musk’s poll asking whether Twitter HQ should be turned into a homeless shelter

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos responded to a Twitter poll by Elon Musk asking whether the social media giant’s headquarters should be converted into a homeless shelter.

“Twitter has turned SF HQ into a homeless shelter where no one showed up anyway,” Musk asked Twitter users on Saturday.

Recently became musk TwitterThe company’s largest shareholder, disclosed a 9.2% stake in the company on April 4.

91.5% of people who answered to Musk’s survey voted yes.

“Or do a part,” Bezos replied. “You’ve worked great and make it easy for employees who want to volunteer.”

Amazon has a homeless shelter at its headquarters in Seattle, Washington, which occupies part of the building.

Mary’s Place Family Center at The Regrade opened In early March 2020, it provides “shelter and support” for families experiencing homelessness.

The shelter can accommodate up to 200 people each night, and provides food to individuals temporarily living in the shelter.

The venue also has a health clinic, offices, computer labs, and free legal clinics.

Marty Hartmann, CEO of Mary’s Place, said the space was a “saving blessing” as it opened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This new shelter, which opened when it opened, has been a blessing to us. It was our Amazon family who realized what we needed before we ever knew it, and this space ensured that we would not have to send families back to homelessness during this unprecedented,” Hartmann wrote. “Trying time”.

In an Instagram post at the opening of the shelter, Bezos said it would help families get back on their feet.

“This shelter spans eight floors – including a health clinic and critical tools to help families in need get back on their feet again,” Bezos wrote. “Thanks to Mary’s Place for their partnership in bringing this innovative solution to life.” Instagram share When the shelter opened.