April 11, 2022

Jeff Bezos responds to Elon Musk’s poll asking whether Twitter HQ should be turned into a homeless shelter

Izer 36 mins ago 2 min read
Governor Greg Abbott discusses the grand opening of Giga Texas in “The Claman Countdown.”

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos responded to a Twitter poll by Elon Musk asking whether the social media giant’s headquarters should be converted into a homeless shelter.

“Twitter has turned SF HQ into a homeless shelter where no one showed up anyway,” Musk asked Twitter users on Saturday.

ELON MUSK buys stake in Twitter after launching its ‘free speech’ approach

Twitter’s headquarters are seen in San Francisco, California, United States on October 27, 2021. Twitter is testing several new features of its mobile app recently. The company is now working on an option to customize Tw .’s navigation bar (Photo by Tefun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images/Getty Images)

Recently became musk TwitterThe company’s largest shareholder, disclosed a 9.2% stake in the company on April 4.

91.5% of people who answered to Musk’s survey voted yes.

“Or do a part,” Bezos replied. “You’ve worked great and make it easy for employees who want to volunteer.”

ELON MUSK FLOATERS Turn Twitter HQ into a Homeless Shelter

Courtesy of Amazon

Bezos, Inslee, and other dignitaries spoke with residents temporarily staying at Mary’s Place Family Center. (Amazon/Fox News)

Amazon has a homeless shelter at its headquarters in Seattle, Washington, which occupies part of the building.

Mary’s Place Family Center at The Regrade opened In early March 2020, it provides “shelter and support” for families experiencing homelessness.

The shelter can accommodate up to 200 people each night, and provides food to individuals temporarily living in the shelter.

The venue also has a health clinic, offices, computer labs, and free legal clinics.

See also  Shell BP to withdraw from Russian oil and gas

Marty Hartmann, CEO of Mary’s Place, said the space was a “saving blessing” as it opened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get your FOX business on the go by clicking here

Jeff Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Thursday, September 19, 2019 (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) (Photo/Pablo Martinez Monceves/Associated Press)

“This new shelter, which opened when it opened, has been a blessing to us. It was our Amazon family who realized what we needed before we ever knew it, and this space ensured that we would not have to send families back to homelessness during this unprecedented,” Hartmann wrote. “Trying time”.

In an Instagram post at the opening of the shelter, Bezos said it would help families get back on their feet.

“This shelter spans eight floors – including a health clinic and critical tools to help families in need get back on their feet again,” Bezos wrote. “Thanks to Mary’s Place for their partnership in bringing this innovative solution to life.” Instagram share When the shelter opened.

