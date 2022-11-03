Jeff Bezos is interested in bidding on leaders, possibly with Jay-Z

Comment on this story Suspension

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is interested in bidding on Washington leaders, according to a person familiar with the situation. Bezos’ bid for the team may include music mogul Jay-Z as an investor, according to that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity Thursday because the potential sale of the franchise is in its early stages.

“I don’t know if they’d be involved in that,” said that person, adding that every one of them was “interested.”

Bezos is the owner of the Washington Post. He has been mentioned as a potential owner of other NFL franchises, including the Seattle Seahawks.

Amazon currently carries the “Thursday Night Football” package for the NFL.

Leaders said Wednesday that Daniel, Tanya Snyder, his wife and co-CEO of the franchise have hired an investment bank. ‘Considering potential transactions’ related to leaders. The team did not specify whether Snyders intends to sell all of the franchise or a minority stake. “We are considering all options,” a spokesman for the military commanders said on Wednesday.

Consideration of the sale comes with Daniel Snyder and the team under investigation by the NFL, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and state attorneys general in the capital and Virginia. Several people familiar with the situation said Wednesday that investigators from the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia have interviewed witnesses about allegations of financial wrongdoing for the team, several people familiar with the situation said. The team denied any financial wrongdoing

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said last month that the NFL team’s owners You should seriously consider voting to remove Snyder Owned by leaders.

Forbes estimated in August that the leaders were worth $5.6 billion.

Bezos’ net worth is estimated at $113.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine, which currently ranks him as the fourth richest individual in the world.

Other NFL owners have expressed a strong desire in the past for Bezos to buy a team.

“I am sure that in the end it would be in everyone’s best interest for someone with a societal orientation like him to get involved in the Seattle situation,” said Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots. In an interview in 2019 with The Post.

Amazon becomes the exclusive national carrier for the Thursday Night package as part of the NFL New broadcast deals announced last year. These contracts pay the league more than $110 billion in rights fees over 11 years.

Bezos attended the opening game Thursday night of the season that Amazon carried – The Charging Heads game On September 15 in Kansas City, Missouri – and sat Along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell For at least part of the game.